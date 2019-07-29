It’s time for Stuff the Bus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -It’s almost time for kids to head back to school which means Stuff the Bus is back, too.
There are many families that need help getting all the school supplies they need for their kids.
This is a way that you can step up and make a difference.
The Stuff the Bus drive will take place Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The drive will take place in eight counties and donations will help children in more than 20 local schools.
Crews will be set up at Walmart locations throughout Region 8:
- 6535 Grayson Rd. in Harrisburg
- 1815 East Highland Dr. and 1911 West Parker Rd. in Jonesboro
- 1211 AR-367 North in Newport
- 2720 West Keiser Ave. in Osceola
- 1415 US-67 in Pocahontas
- 2802 West Kingshighway in Paragould
- 512 Industrial Park Dr. in Trumann
- 1600 West Main St, in Walnut Ridge
- 800 US-64 in Wynne
