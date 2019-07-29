Lightning strike sets a Jonesboro home on fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro fire crews responded to a house fire in southwest Jonesboro on Monday.
According to JFD Battalion Chief Brett Winstead, there was heavy smoke throughout attic when crews arrived in the 2300-block of West Minister Way.
Winstead said flames broke through the roof shortly after and it took about 20 minutes to get it under control.
He doesn’t believe it will be a total loss, but significant damage was done throughout the attic.
Two boys were inside when the fire started, but got out safely and called 911.
They believe the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.
