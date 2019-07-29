Police: Man steals thousands in custom pool sticks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some custom made pool sticks finally found their way back to their owner.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.
He told Detective Charles Garr with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department he was missing three custom made pool sticks, a custom leather carrying case, and a Winchester .22 rifle.
During the investigation, Detective Garr spoke to a man in Ida, Mich., who said 41-year-old Lathan Dean Mitchell of Jonesboro had sold him two of the cue sticks. Copies of the messages in a text conversation between the two were sent then sent to Garr.
The report also said Lathan used his full name in the conversation, telling the buyer the cue sticks belonged to his father who had recently passed away. Lathan also sent a photocopy of his driver’s license to the buyer.
Detective Garr obtained the Western Union receipt, as well as the Fed Ex label with Lathan’s signature on it and Jonesboro address.
The buyer who bought the sticks sells custom cue sticks on his website and valued them at $3,400.
When Lathan was contacted and asked about the cue sticks, he first denied knowing anything about them. Then he called Detective Garr back and he said he got the pool sticks from someone else but didn’t know they were stolen.
He said he lied to Garr at first because he was scared because he was law enforcement. Lathan also admitted to lying to the buyer when he sold them.
Lathan appeared in Craighead County District Court on Monday, July 29, charged with theft by receiving less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000.
His bond was set at $15,000 and his next court date Aug. 30.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.