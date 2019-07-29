JPD searching for two suspects in aggravated burglary

These two individuals entered a home with a handgun, dark hoodies, sweatpants and gloves. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 29, 2019 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 4:24 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an aggravated home burglary.

According to a Facebook post issued by the JPD, these two individuals entered a home with a handgun, dark hoodies, sweatpants and gloves.

One of the two suspects can be seen using socks as gloves and the other is seen with a weapon.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 935-7867 (STOP).

