JPD searching for two suspects in aggravated burglary

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an aggravated home burglary.
According to a Facebook post issued by the JPD, these two individuals entered a home with a handgun, dark hoodies, sweatpants and gloves.
One of the two suspects can be seen using socks as gloves and the other is seen with a weapon.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 935-7867 (STOP).
