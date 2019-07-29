July 29: Westside shooter killed in car crash; murder suspect due in court

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning, Region 8.
News Headlines
A Missouri man, who was 11 years old when he and another teen shot and killed four students and a teacher at Westside Middle School in 1998, was killed Saturday evening in a two vehicle crash in Independence County.
A man accused of killing his wife, Stacey Devine, three years ago will make his first appearance in Craighead County District Court later today.
A woman suspected in the murder of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins will appear in court Tuesday for her arraignment. A timeline of what got us here.
Three people were killed and at least 15 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a California garlic festival.
Three people were killed and at least 15 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a California garlic festival.
Weather Headlines
We begin Monday with a band of showers and storms to our northwest, in association with a cold front.
Temperatures are much warmer than last week in the low to mid 70s with higher humidity.
Skies are clear now but we'll have an increase in clouds by late-morning along with rain chances.
Our chance continues through midday, as a cold front will moves through the Mid-South and will bring a chance of thunderstorms to the area.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast.
