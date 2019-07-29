Local bank is looking at a new owner

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) -The First National Bank of Wynne could soon have a new owner.
According to content partners at Talk Business and Politics, First National Bank headquartered in El Dorado, has entered into an agreement to acquire the First National Bank of Wynne and its branches in Cherry Valley, Forrest City, Harrisburg, McCrory and Wynne.
The deal depends on the approval of regulatory agencies and the satisfaction of other conditions in the agreement.
The transaction is expected to close toward the end 2019, following the filing of regulatory applications and the approval of both federal and state banking authorities.
First National Bank is the eleventh largest bank in Arkansas and was founded in 1934. It reported total assets of $1.06 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019.
First National bank of Wynne had total assets of $43.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.
President and CEO of First Financial Bank Chris Hegi said they were excited to expand.
“Since 1934, First Financial has provided community bank services and local leadership across Arkansas and Mississippi,” Hegi, said. “We’re excited to expand our retail footprint into Cross County and northeast Arkansas.”
