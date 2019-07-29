Man steals $4,000 from dad’s safe

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Forty dollars was all that was left after police say a son stole $4,000 from his dad’s safe.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were sent to County Road 328 about a vehicle check.
Officers were told 23-year-old Brandon Forrest Nelson of Jonesboro had stolen $4,000 from a safe the night before.
Responding officers were advised he was on his way to Bono in a silver-colored truck.
A second call then put his vehicle on Highway 63 headed towards Hoxie.
Lawrence County was alerted to the situation and made a traffic stop on Highway 91, just off of Highway 63.
Once pulled over, Nelson admitted he had stolen the money from his dad's safe. He told police he knew the combination and did not get permission to take it.
All that was left of the money was $40.
The Hoxie police officer said Nelson told him he had spent the rest of the money on gas and alcohol.
Nelson was taken into custody and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.
He appeared in Craighead County District Court on Monday, facing a charge of theft of greater than $1,000 and less than $5,000.
His bond was set at $7,500.
