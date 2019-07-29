Man wanted for murder in Kennett, Mo. shooting; 2nd man person of interest

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with murder investigation.
On Monday morning, July 29, Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Jain announced he filed second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Andrea “Drako” L. Davis, 22, of Kennett.
Davis was not in police custody when the charges were filed. A warrant has been issued for Davis’ arrest with no bond.
Kennett Police state they consider Davis armed and dangerous, warning the public not to approach him but to call police immediately.
Another man, 22-year-old Quae’sion “Que” Hollywood, is considered a person of interest and is also wanted.
According to Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain, police found a man with what appeared to multiple gunshot wounds at the Beaton Street Apartment complex Sunday, July 28.
The victim identified as Javan Jackson was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
Multiple witness reportedly identified the suspected shooter.
The shooting investigation is being conducted by the Dunklin County Major Case Squad, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kennett Police Department and the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.