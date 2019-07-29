Nick Hilson reflects after running lifetime best at USA Track & Field Championships

DES MOINES, Iowa (KAIT) - The USA Track and Field Championships are in the books. We got to hear from a Region 8 Razorback that competed in Iowa.
Nick Hilson finished 10th in the 400 meter hurdles. The Nettleton alum also posted a lifetime best of 49.92 seconds.
He told Razorback Athletics: “Well, it’s been a great experience to come out here and run against the best in the entire U.S. To compete with them and be on par with them, it’s a good experience.”
