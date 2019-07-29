Ramp work will close busy exit on I-555 in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Ramp work at a busy Jonesboro exit ramp will cause temporary closures later this week.
According to a release from ARDOT, crews plan to close the southbound I-555 exit ramp on Red Wolf/Stadium Blvd. beginning Tuesday, July 30 at 8:30 a.m.
Crews will place a high friction surface treatment to the ramp.
The exit ramp will remain closed until work is completed, which they expect to finish sometime Tuesday afternoon.
According to the release, drivers are encouraged to use the Caraway Rd. exit ramp for any Red Wolf/Stadium Blvd. access and use caution when traveling in the area.
Crews will have signage, message board, and traffic barrels in place.
For any additional information, visit IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
