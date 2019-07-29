School district to offer free lunch at some campuses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Students with the Nettleton School District will find a big change when they return to class this year.
The district is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, during the 2019-2020 school year, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.
This means the district will provide meals, regardless of eligibility, at no charge for all students that attend the following schools who participate in the national school lunch and breakfast program:
- Fox Meadow Elementary
- University Heights Elementary
- Fox Meadow School of Creative Media
- University Heights School of Medical Arts
- STEAM
- Nettleton Jr. High School
CEP was made possible through the United States Department of Agriculture Special Assistance Certification and Reimbursement Community Eligibility Provision.
Federal reimbursement for meals is based on the Identified Student Percentage established by the district in April 2019.
All adults, such as visitors, teachers, support staff members, and administrators of the district must assume the full cost of the meal which is $2.25 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch.
