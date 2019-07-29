Two suspects arrested on suspicion of multiple gas station burglaries

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Law enforcement arrested two people in connections to a string of gas station burglaries.
According to a Facebook post issued by the Cleburne County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Gateway Junction Store outside Quitman about a theft on Tuesday, May 19.
They had been told a man had stolen a deposit bag containing money and checks from the store’s office.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect entering the office and taking the deposit bag, and then concealing it before he left the store and got into a vehicle with another man.
Those same suspects were also reported matching two suspects who had unsuccessfully attempted to enter the office at the Valero gas station on Highway 25 in Heber Springs.
Similar reports came in from Roadrunner 66 and Holland’s Exxon also in Heber Springs.
The total loss was estimated over $5,000.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office received tips from the public and help from several agencies in identifying both suspects.
58-year-old Larry Willard Davis and 55-year-old Lee Andrew Saulsberry of Searcy have been arrested on suspicion of these thefts and attempted thefts.
They are both facing charges for commercial burglary, theft and habitual offender.
Both are currently being held in the Cleburne County Jail.
Bond was set at $5,000 each.
