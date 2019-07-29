US marshals warn of grand jury scam targeting Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -A new scam targeting Arkansans has duped at least two people out of $2,600.
According to a report from KATV, the caller claims they are a deputy named Timothy Byrd with the U.S. Marshals Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.
Even the documents look convincing, but both U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service said they’re fake.
According to Cody Hiland, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, the documents do not contain the date that accompanies it, nor do they look anything like the documents that come from his office.
“The main thing we want to do is make sure people understand if you receive something like this, as good as it might look, double-check and make sure that it’s not a forgery,” Hiland said.
U.S. Marshal Jeremy Hammons added that his marshals never call and they’ll never send emails.
“The US Marshals, we don’t like to give phone calls and let people know that we’re coming,” Hammons said. “So, no, that’s not going to happen. We’re not going to call and threaten anyone with an arrest if they don’t pay money or anything like that.”
