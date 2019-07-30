A-State alums Steve Caldwell & Kenny Ingram are on 2019 Razorback staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 3 days away from Arkansas fall camp.
Did you know that 2 former Arkansas State Indians are on the Razorback staff this season?
Steve Caldwell is in year 2 with the Hogs defensive line, he was an A-State assistant from 1985-1989 and in 2013. Kenny Ingram was hired in February to coach the Razorback defensive tackles. The Memphis native was on A-State’s staff in 2012.
Both assistant coaches like what they see from the Hogs entering fall camp.
Steve Caldwell (Arkansas Defensive Line Coach)
“I think we’re going to be fine. The three freshmen, they’ll have to play, they’re going to have to have depth, but it’s going to be exciting. I think they’ll play hard, and that’s going to be my biggest deal. Hey, you may not do everything right, technique might not be perfect, you might even have a bust. But as long as you’re playing full speed, then you’ve got a chance to make plays.”
Kenny Ingram (Arkansas Defensive Tackles Coach)
“This is a tremendous blessing for me. This opportunity, this moment, is something I prayed for, something I strongly desired. So I’m very excited. I want to take every day this fall and get better. Get better at doing the fundamental things. If we can get better every day, we’ll be where we need to be once fall camp is over.”
Arkansas kicks off fall camp Friday afternoon at 6:15pm.
