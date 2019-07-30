Affidavit: Woman chokes girlfriend until she blacked out

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is facing aggravated assault charges after her girlfriend said she hit her, and choked her until she blacked out.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Friday, July 20, officers went to the 900-block of Belt St. for an assault already occurred.
There, the victim told police that her girlfriend, Mary Hymes, hit and then choked her until she blacked out.
The victim told police the two were arguing when she tried to walk away, but Hymes followed her, pushed her down, and then started to choke her.
The victim told police Hymes then let go, and she tried to leave again, but again Hymes attacked her.
Hymes appeared before a judge Tuesday and is charged with aggravated assault on a family member, and domestic battery.
Hymes was given a no-contact order and is not allowed to go near the victim or the residence. Her next court date is Sept. 27.
