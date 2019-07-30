Christmas at the Park coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Santa came to Jonesboro a little early this year and announced a very exciting new Christmas tradition.
Christmas at the Park will be coming to Joe Mack Campbell Park this holiday season.
Holiday lights and various displays will be located at the park.
As well as opportunities for photos with Santa, concessions and a Red Wolf Howl scavenger hunt holiday tradition.
One of the founders of the new attraction, Adam Sartin, is excited about what all of the displays means for the community and for quality of life.
“As far as some other things, we have the Night Before Christmas, we’ll have Rudolph’s Flight School, we’ll have the Snow Flake Forrest and the United States, hopefully, what we believe to be the United States’ longest drive-through lighted tunnel,” said Sartin.
The event will have 37 holiday collections and 399 different pieces.
The cost for entry will be $10 per car and it will be open to the public starting on Friday, November 22.
Christmas at the Park is sponsored by Ground Crew, St. Bernards Medical Group, the City of Jonesboro and Arkansas State University.
