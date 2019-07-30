Exciting things underway for Cherry Valley’s city park

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) -Cherry Valley citizens who enjoy the outdoors will soon have plenty to choose from.
According to a Facebook post issued by the City of Cherry Valley, the city park layout is back from the architect.
This will be at least a three-year project and will be done in phases.
Phase one will be the city park, phase two will be ball fields and phase three will be the parking asphalt.
An area has been included for a farmers market, splash pad and even a walking trail that will extend all the way around the park.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.