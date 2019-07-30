Family remembers father after he gave his life to save his children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A family will honor a father for the rest of their lives because of his sacrifice.
On Jan. 31, 2019, Keith House ran into his burning home to save one of his children. He and his three-year-old Rea House both received severe burns.
Almost six months later on July 24, House died from his injuries.
“He ran in to get her and that’s the last time I heard his voice,” Danica House, wife of Keith, said.
But Danica said there are other memories she will hold onto forever like their bike rides.
“It was my favorite time with him; that was my favorite. Whatever was on your mind wasn’t there when you got off,” Danica said.
Keith House, also known as “Cheech” was an active bike rider. He was a member of the Lone Wolf Family Motorcycle Club in Harrisburg, and besides spending time with his wife and three girls, you could catch him at the clubhouse riding his bike or simply giving his time to help others.
“We were always helping someone, always giving the shirt off our back. I want to keep that going for him,” Danica said.
Cheech was known to be goofy and lovable. He made every room he walked into brighter.
Danica said she truly appreciates all of the support she has received.
“There are no words that could say thank you. Thank you for everything that everyone has done from then to now to what they’re going to do later on down the road,” Danica said.
If you would like to help the House’s, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.
A public memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Lone Wolf Family Motorcycle Club House, 1500 Industrial Drive, Harrisburg, Arkansas 72432. All other services will be private.
