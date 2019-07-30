FBI: Southaven shooting marks 5th active shooter incident in Walmart stores since 2000

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - According to information compiled by the FBI, Tuesday’s Southaven shooting is the fifth active shooter incident at a Walmart since 2000.
Tuesday morning two Walmart employees were shot and killed while at work and an officer was injured. The suspect -- a disgruntled former employee -- was also shot by an officer.
Walmart says they are working with law enforcement to help with the investigation. The company also issued a statement via twitter saying, “Our hearts are with the victims.”
The FBI’s database reports previous shootings in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada, Grand Forks, North Dakota and Thornton, Colorado.
The list includes 32 pages regarding active shootings that have occurred across the U.S. since 2000.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.