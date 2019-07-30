Former substitute teacher will have to register as sex offender

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former substitute teacher accused of taking a boy to a Jonesboro motel for sex will not go to prison but she will have to register as a sex offender.
On Monday, Latasha Schoolfield pleaded guilty in Craighead County Circuit Court to sexual indecency with a child and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.
In addition to paying court costs and fees, the judge also ordered her to register as a sex offender.
In 2016, police arrested Schoolfield after she admitted to having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old boy at Motel 6 in Jonesboro, and four more times at his home in Caraway.
Because the incidents occurred in separate jurisdictions, the cases were tried separately.
Hours after she was acquitted of the rape charges in Jonesboro, she was arrested by Craighead County sheriff’s deputies to face the Caraway charges.
Schoolfield was originally charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of sexually grooming a child. Those charges were nolle prossed, according to the court documents.
