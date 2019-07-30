July 30: Woman suspected in former lawmaker’s murder set for arraignment today

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8.
News Headlines
A woman arrested in connection with the death of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins will be arraigned later today in a Randolph County courtroom. Adam Jones is live at the top of the hour with the facts of the case.
A Jonesboro man is being remembered as a hero after he risked his own life to save his children from a burning home.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary closures of the southbound I-555 exit ramp at Red Wolf/Stadium Boulevard could cause traffic troubles today.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A cold front will begin to move through Region 8 early today and will bring an end to the dense fog we're experiencing.
There's also a slight chance of rain with frontal passage.
Temperatures this morning are in the low 70s with calm winds and high humidity.
Sunshine is set to emerge by midday and afternoon highs should reach the mid-80s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
