Man arrested, charged after taking coins from washing machines

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro officers headed to the 100-block in East Forrest St. around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, July 21 regarding a theft that had already happened.
The victim told officers that the coin boxes on several of his washing machines were broken into and the money inside stolen.
According to a probable cause affidavit, video footage of the incident showed a Hispanic man working on the lock of the cash boxes on the washing machines and then removing the boxes to retrieve the coins.
The victim recognized the suspect in the footage as 38-year-old Ruben Rivera of Jonesboro.
Rivera reportedly took $1,200 from the machines.
He appeared in Craighead County District Court Monday before Judge Tommy Fowler.
Fowler charged Rivera with theft less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000 and breaking and entering.
His bond was set at $7,500 and his next court date will be Aug. 30.
