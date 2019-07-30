Man charged after fleeing vehicle vs. motorcycle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police arrested an 18-year-old after he reportedly fled the scene of a crash over the weekend.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to a motor vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Johnson Ave. and Main St. on Saturday, July 27.
A white Hyundai Sonata collided with a motorcycle and the driver of the Sonata, 18-year-old Devarius Devon Jones, fled the scene.
Two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. Both were seriously injured, with one of the victims airlifted to a Memphis hospital.
According to the affidavit, surveillance video showed Jones traveling east on Johnson Ave. and the motorcycle traveling west on Main St. and failing to yield the right of way.
Jones reportedly exited his vehicle and left the area heading north, but witnesses from the crash followed him to the 300-block of East Gordon.
There, police located Jones, who confessed to being involved in the crash.
Jones appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler Monday, who charged Jones with leaving the scene of an accident, no driver’s license and failing to yield.
Fowler gave Jones a $100,000 bond and his next court date is Sept. 27.
