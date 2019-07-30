Over 100 animals need a family to love

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One-hundred fourteen animals are within the fences of one local shelter that does use euthanasia.
The Jonesboro Animal Control Shelter has puppies, cats and adult dogs in their care.
Jeff Moore with Jonesboro Animal Control said the shelter does try to avoid euthanasia.
“We work with a lot of rescues around the United States,” he said. “Probably about every other weekend we have dogs that ship somewhere.”
Sadly, the older, unwanted dogs are the ones at the top of the list to be euthanized.
“Typically, dogs that have more health issues than we’re able to treat or that have aggression issues,” he said. “We do everything we can to get a home for every dog.”
He said the shelter does everything they can to house every dog they receive. Adopting a dog is a big responsibility, but Moore said it is needed when the shelter is maxed out.
To see the shelter’s adoptive animals, call 935-3920.
