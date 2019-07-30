Prosecutors will seek death penalty in killing of former Arkansas state senator

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas will seek the death penalty in the killing a former state senator.
According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Third Judicial Circuit District Attorney Henry Boyce released this information before an arraignment hearing set for Tuesday afternoon.
Former State Senator Linda Collin’s body was found on June 4, 2019.
Rebecca O’Donnell, 48, is charged with capital murder, along with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
O’Donnell’s hearing is expected to start at 2 p.m. at the Randolph County Courthouse in Pocahontas.
Circuit Court Judge David Goodson has ordered that no audio or visual recording, along with still photography will be allowed in the court room.
