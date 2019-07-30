Teen shot multiple times at park, 2 arrested

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) -Osceola police arrested two people suspected in the shooting of a teenager multiple times.
The shooting happened Sunday at Irma Belcher Park at East Keiser and South Oak in Osceola.
When police arrived at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit, they found the 16-year-old boy lying on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses said a red car driven by Jataija Hill pulled up and a man got out and shot the victim before speeding off.
After a BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for the suspects, Hill went to the police station and “admitted to driving the car,” the affidavit stated.
She also identified the gunman as Trayvon McNichol.
When officers arrested McNichol, they reported finding on him a small 9mm handgun that matched shell casings found at the shooting scene.
Both McNichol and Hill are being held on $150,000 bond each on first-degree battery with a firearm enhancement.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.