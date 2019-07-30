Trumann first responders undergo autism training

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) -First responders in Trumann now have a new skill under their belt, autism training.
Over the weekend, first responders studied to learn the symptoms of autism when helping victims, along with de-escalating any altercations involving those with autism.
Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper said the training is imperative for his department to learn, despite being smaller than other departments.
“We have to be able to treat these patients effectively,” Kemper said. “One in 54 children today are affected by autism, and in a town of 7,000 it’s very likely we are going to run into it often.”
Residents can register themselves or their child through the Autism FYI website, which hosted the training.
You can also call Trumann police or the fire department to make them aware of any diagnoses.
