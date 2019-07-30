Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Jim Frigo

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (KAIT/NBC News) - A chef in South Africa has opened the country’s first insect-only restaurant.
Dishes made from various creepy crawlies are on the menu at the "Insect Experience."
Chef Mario Barnard says he serves up insect dishes as fine dining.
All the insects are locally sourced and some have a nutty flavor profile.
Worm polenta and fly larvae croquettes are just some of the chef's novel creations.
Chef Mario says insect food is a good source of protein.
