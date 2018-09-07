Turning Hot with an Isolated Shower

A typical summer forecast is expected for most of the next week. We’ll see warm and humid afternoons with daily chances of pop-up showers. Temperatures mostly stay in the upper 80s though it’s possible we briefly touch the 90s some days. A disturbance moves in from the north on Friday and Saturday causing rain chances to go higher with some showers lingering into Sunday as well. After that, high pressure moves in, and temperatures go slightly higher with mostly dry weather expected.