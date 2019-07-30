$2,700 worth of equipment stolen from catfish farmer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Around $2,700 worth of equipment was stolen from a Craighead County catfish farmer.
The owner of Catfish Extended on the 100-block of Pecan Street in Lake City reported the theft to Craighead County sheriff’s deputies on Monday.
He said someone had stolen four of his Motorola tractor radios valued at $2,400 and three power unit batteries worth $300.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Craighead County Sheriff’s office at 870-933-4551 or call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.