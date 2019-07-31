Arkansas State hosts 8th annual Helmets & Heels

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 32 days away from Red Wolves football. One of the Arkansas State traditions before kickoff continued Tuesday evening.
The 8th annual Helmets and Heels was held at Centennial Bank Stadium. Ladies got to shop the new styles of the season, meet the A-State squad, and much more. The event started with a shopping and social hour, then they got to interact with the coaching staff and the players. All proceeds from the event go to the A-State athletic department.
Check out some sights and sounds above.
