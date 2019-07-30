2020 Arkansas State women’s basketball Sun Belt schedule revealed

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
With the Matt Daniel era on the horizon for Arkansas State women’s basketball, the Sun Belt Conference announced the Red Wolves’ 18-game league slate on Wednesday.
Conference play for A-State begins on Jan. 2, with the Red Wolves heading to the Lone Star State for a pair of contests. The Red Wolves will begin league play at UT Arlington (Jan. 2) before heading south to San Marcos to face Texas State (Jan. 4).
Following the brief road stint, A-State returns home for three straight home outings – one of its two longest home stands during conference play – facing Georgia State (Jan. 9), Georgia Southern (Jan. 11) and Appalachian State (Jan. 16).
Road contests at Little Rock (Jan. 18) and Louisiana (Jan. 23) precede the next home matchup against Coastal Carolina (Jan. 25), which is followed by a trio of road games. The Red Wolves will open February at ULM (Feb. 1) before making return trips to Georgia State (Feb. 6) and Georgia Southern (Feb. 8).
UT Arlington (Feb. 13) and Texas State (Feb. 15) will then venture to First National Bank Arena for rematches from the beginning of the conference slate before the Red Wolves take to the road one last time in the regular season. There, A-State will face South Alabama (Feb. 20) and Troy (Feb. 22) before closing out the season with three more home affairs against Little Rock (Feb. 29), South Alabama (March 5) and Troy (March 7).
The 2020 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship will once again see 10 teams vying for the tournament title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. First-round games on Tuesday, March 10 and quarterfinal games on Wednesday, March 11 will be held on campus sites. The semifinals on Saturday, March 14 and championship game on Sunday, March 15 will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will receive byes directly into the semifinals, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will each host a pair of first-round games and a quarterfinal game.
All nine games of the championship are slated for live coverage on the ESPN family of networks.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.