2020 Arkansas State women’s basketball Sun Belt schedule revealed

The 2020 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship will once again see 10 teams vying for the tournament title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. First-round games on Tuesday, March 10 and quarterfinal games on Wednesday, March 11 will be held on campus sites. The semifinals on Saturday, March 14 and championship game on Sunday, March 15 will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will receive byes directly into the semifinals, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will each host a pair of first-round games and a quarterfinal game.