Arkansas woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for blinding man and his son with acid

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - A West Memphis woman was sentenced to four decades in prison Tuesday for throwing acid and blinding a man and his son.
A Crittenden County jury convicted Toya Boston, 45, Friday on two counts of first-degree battery and one count of battery with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor.
Police say Boston broke into a back window at her ex-boyfriend’s home and threw sulfuric acid in his face when she found him sleeping on the couch.
Boston’s ex-boyfriend’s son, who was 13 at the time tried to stop her, so police say she doused him with acid too.
Prosecutor Scott Ellington says both were “horribly scarred.” Her ex-boyfriend was blinded and his son lost vision in one eye.
Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Boston to 15 yeras in prison for each battery count and an additional 10 years for the deadly weapon charge.
