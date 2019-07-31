Citizens rally to keep the city clean

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - For more than a decade, a group of citizens in Newport have come together to beautify the city.
The group met Wednesday to revamp the organization ‘Keep Newport Beautiful.’
After a small hiatus, they plan to start meeting every Tuesday of each month. The majority of the members were elders and lifetime Jackson County resident Jerry Carlew said it will take all generations to bring the city to its full potential.
“We need some young people, with some young ideas that’s willing to work and help us. We can do this. We can make this city a more beautiful place than it already is,” Carlew said.
At the next city council meeting, members will be appointed under the ‘Keep City Beautiful’ committee and both organizations will work together to tackle projects and concerns.
For information on how you can join contact the chamber of commerce at 870-523-3618.
