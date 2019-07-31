Emotions run high at second Unity Coalition meeting regarding MLK

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emotions ran high Tuesday night at the second unity coalition meeting, as a conversation about how to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. turned into a racially charged argument.
"I am horrified, actually, by the white people in this room right now," committee member Lisa Melton said. "It just looks so wrong."
A lot of the emotions in the room were running high because of a promise that was made years back that some people feel is now slipping through the cracks.
Committee member Adrian Rodgers said it happened in 2009 at an MLK Day celebration, where the city promised to name a street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Ten years later, people are still waiting to for it.
And Rodgers is sad to see that it's now met with such opposition.
"Some of the opposition, you know, why, why, why is there opposition, there just shouldn't be," Rodgers said. "So, it's a little disheartening, but I just still believe in this great city, we're going to get over this hump and we're going to see it happen."
Some of the street options thrown out Tuesday night were Commerce Drive, Southwest Drive and Aggie Road.
However, committee chairman Dr. Charles Coleman told the committee he has heard from a couple of council members that said they would vote against renaming any street in the city.
Members are also still talking about honoring Dr. King with educational signs along a bike trail, but some members feel that isn’t enough.
All options are still on the table at this point though, and the committee will meet again on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the first floor conference room of City Hall.
