Funny money found in Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - Some funny money is making the rounds in Cherry Valley.
The police department stated on social media Wednesday that officers confiscated several counterfeit $100 bills during a Monday traffic stop.
Like in previous cases, including earlier this week in Marked Tree, some of the money included a Chinese symbol.
Other bills had “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on them.
Chief Jamie Walls encourages citizens and business owners to check their money. If anyone has one of these counterfeit bills in their possession, they should contact police immediately.
