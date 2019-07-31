Funny money found in Cherry Valley

Some funny money is making the rounds in Cherry Valley. (Source: Cherry Valley Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 31, 2019 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 10:15 AM

The police department stated on social media Wednesday that officers confiscated several counterfeit $100 bills during a Monday traffic stop.

Some of the money included a Chinese symbol.
Like in previous cases, including earlier this week in Marked Tree, some of the money included a Chinese symbol.

Other bills had “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on them.

Chief Jamie Walls encourages citizens and business owners to check their money. If anyone has one of these counterfeit bills in their possession, they should contact police immediately.

