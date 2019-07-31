Grizzlies to sign EuroLeague star Guduric

By Jarvis Greer | July 31, 2019 at 7:09 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 7:20 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies look like they’re ready to add a long-range shooter to the mix.

Several media reports say the Griz will sign EuroLeague star Marko Guduric to a 2-year deal, pending a league physical.

It’s a low risk, high reward move for Memphis. Guduric averaged 3 triples a game, hitting a blistering 47.7% beyond the arc.

He shot 54.% overall in leading Fenerbahce of Istanbull to the EuroLeague Playoffs.

The 24-year-old also averaged more than 2 assists per game.

