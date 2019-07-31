Imperial Theatre in Pocahontas opening up after 2017 floods

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) -The Imperial Dinner Theatre is making a comeback after flooding damaged it in 2017.
The theatre is a non-profit, so when three feet of water flooded the theatre, leaving the owners with several problems to fix to re-open.
Now the theatre is doing its part to get everything back up and running again.
Despite suffering setbacks, including removing drywall and carpets that haven’t been replaced yet, the owners said that’s not stopping them from restoring the theatre to its former glory.
“We’re going to do whatever it takes. I had no idea what it was going to take that point, I just knew a massive chore was ahead but I knew it was going to be worth it so we just kept pushing forward and we’re feeling great about the future,” Marketing Director Shane Cummings said.
The first show for the theatre since 2017 is set for September and owners said they look forward to filling the seats.
