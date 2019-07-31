IRS waives over $10,000 in penalties and fees for local county

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A Region 8 county is officially out of debt.
According to a Facebook post issued by Mississippi County, the county was under a fine of $10,276 in payroll liabilities and insurance penalty fees.
Finance Director Kelli Jones worked with IRS and Casework Manager Stacey Mattingly and Missie Lambert from Senator John Boozman’s office.
Senior Advocate with Taxpayer Advocate Service Theresa Holland spoke on behalf of Mississippi County to prove all paperwork was sent in on time.
As a result of everyone’s efforts, the IRS agreed to waive 100% of the penalties and fees.
