Jonesboro police discuss animal abuse case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro animal control officers have seen nearly 350 welfare checks involving animals so far this year, with a recent case providing more details on the issue.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the department investigated a case of animal cruelty Wednesday, July 3 at a home in south Jonesboro.
Animal Control Officer Ashlee Jackson and Officer Christopher Pigg went to the home.
“ACO Jackson had received a complaint that there were approximately 20 dogs inside the residence and she expressed concern about the living conditions inside the home. Both officers arrived at the incident location and were invited in by the occupants,” the post noted. “The smell of urine and feces emitted from the home as they walked through the front entrance. Dog feces and urine were observed through the home along with adult dogs and puppies that were contained in small cages and rooms.”
The children and an elderly woman that were there that day did not look to be malnourished like the dogs, but DCFS and the Area Agency on Aging went to the home to check on them, according to the post.
Jonesboro police issued a citation for cruelty to animals and received a search and seizure warrant.
“The owners recently plead guilty to 17 counts of animal cruelty and were court ordered to surrender the dogs to Animal Control,” the post noted. “All treatments for the dogs, performed by Animal Medical Center, are being paid for by the owners. Most have been placed in animal rescues in the north.”
Jonesboro police ask that if you know of someone injuring or mistreating animals, you can call Jonesboro Animal Control at 870-935-3920 or Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
