JPD Street Crimes Unit arrest included THC products

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit made an arrest that included THC vape pens and cartridges.
Investigators Josh Landreth and Nathan Ivy with the Jonesboro Police Street Crimes Unit noticed two men sitting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 800 block of Burke Street on July 30.
The two investigators approached the men to make sure they had a reason to be there.
After running their identification, they discovered 28-year-old Markee Dewayne Ross of Jonesboro was on probation.
While Investigator Landreth spoke to Ross, Investigator Ivy spoke to the other man, 20-year-old Cameron Edward Lawson of Jonesboro.
Ivy detected a marijuana odor coming from the car and asked Lawson if they had anything illegal in the vehicle.
While Landreth continued to talk to Ross, Ivy searched the bag that had been beneath his leg and found a large bag of marijuana. Both Ross and Landreth were placed into custody while they continued to search the vehicle.
Ivy found a large box containing 17 vape pen refills that had 92% THC oil under the driver’s seat. Investigator Trent Talley pointed out a clear plastic bag that contained 19 Hydrocodone pills. Another on-scene investigator discovered Ross had been lying about where he lived.
They went to his address and conducted a probation search. They found a handgun, methamphetamine, Alprazolam, more THC vape cartridges and digital scales, police said.
Ross and Lawson appeared in Craighead County District Court before Judge David Boling on Wednesday.
Ross is facing charges for possession of a schedule I or II not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule IV or V with purpose to deliver and possession of firearm by certain persons.
Lawson is facing a charge of possession of a schedule VI with purpose to deliver.
Ross’s bond was set at $250,000 while Lawson’s was $5,000.
Both will appear in circuit court again Aug. 30.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.