Lions, tigers and...first responders? Memphis Zoo offering August special
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 31, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 4:45 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -During the entire month of August the Memphis Zoo wants to show their appreciation to all first responders with a wild offer.

Fire officials, police, ambulance staff, paramedics and 911 dispatchers will receive free admission into the zoo from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 when a badge is presented.

The zoo will also allow five guests to join for 50 percent off the regular admission price.

This offer is available for all first responders regardless of residency or employment location.

The Memphis Zoo opens each day at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

