Local hospital receives awards for heart care

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Heart care in a critical time is extremely important, one local hospital has received awards by the American Heart Association.
St. Bernards in Jonesboro received two awards for their heart care. The Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Plus Quality Achievement Award was earned for the treatment of patients with specific types of heart attacks.
The Lifeline NSTEMI – Silver Award was awarded to St. Bernards for their continued success in using the most up-to-date treatment guidelines for patients.
Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Max Arroyo said the hard work has been done over time.
“We have continued to improve our system, improve our network,” he said. “[We] get better every year and luckily we have recognition from the American Heart Association on that regard.”
He, and many others, said they are proud to be part of the hard work in earning these awards.
“Not only the doctors, the nurses, our techs, everybody in the program from the bottom to the top is very important,” he said. “It fills us with pride.”
St. Bernards has received the Gold Plus Level Recognition Award for five consecutive years.
