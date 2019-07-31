Mayor announces selections for Oversight Integrity Council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin on Wednesday named selections for the city’s Oversight Integrity Council, with approval set for the council’s Rules and Nominating Committee at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
According to a media release, the names selected for the council were:
- William Harrison, E. Ritter and Co. chief financial officer with an MBA from Harvard Business School and degree in accounting from the University of Tennessee;
- Lindsey Woodard, Parent Support Guide at AR Hands and Voices; former account executive at Inferno Ad Agency and marketing specialist at Baptist Health Care who is an Arkansas State University graduate;
- Jack Harrington, Co-founder of US Renal Care with master and bachelor degrees in agri-business and economics from A-State;
- Dr. Brookshield Laurent, Chair of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute of Technology (A-State campus) with a doctorate from Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, N.J.;
- Brock Ferguson, Centennial Bank Vice President of Commercial Lending with an MBA in finance from A-State;
- William Edwards, First Security Bank loan officer with a finance degree from A-State.
Perrin said in the release that a council ordinance requires Advertising and Promotions Chairman Jerry Morgan to serve on the committee, as well as two other council members - Joe Hafner and Rev. Dr. Charles Coleman.
In the statement, Perrin said the city received nearly 60 applicants for the council, which was created by council members July 2. The council will review and identify potential projects to be included in a half of a one-cent sales tax set to go before Jonesboro voters Sept. 10.
