Nettleton junior G/F Tylei Wofford-Byrd commits to UT-Martin

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Lady Raider has an opportunity to play Division 1 basketball.
Nettleton junior forward/guard Tylei Wofford-Byrd committed to UT-Martin Wednesday morning. Southeast Missouri was among other schools on her radar. Lady Raider alum Dasia Young signed with the Skyhawks in November 2018.
Tylei shot 50% from the field & 37% from 3 point range in the 2018-19 season for 25-3 Nettleton. She earned All-State honors in her freshman season (2017-18) at New Madrid County Central, dropping 28 pts as the Lady Eagles won the Class 3 District 1 title.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.