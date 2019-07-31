Over $1,800 worth of property stolen from local library

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Over $1,800 worth of DVDs were stolen from a local library and authorities want to know who took them.
Corporal Jon Wood and Officer Kyle Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department responded to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library on Tuesday around 11 a.m.
According to a Jonesboro police incident report, they were told by an employee that multiple collections of DVD movies had been stolen.
They are currently looking at two possible suspects, the report showed.
Library Director David Eckert said the thieves were identified with the help of others.
“The police know who did it," Eckert said. "With the help of another local business, we were able to identify the two thieves.”
Eckert further stated that a little less than half of the DVDs had been retrieved, putting the value somewhere between $1,825 to $3,285.
The library has both security cameras, as well as a security guard, on site.
This is the only information Eckert said they could release while Jonesboro police officers work to conclude their investigation.
