Plans may be coming for historic building

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Good news may be coming to Main Street Batesville as the historic, opera house in town may not be torn down after all.
On Tuesday night, the city council made a unanimous decision to pass a resolution to apply for the 2019 HOPE VI Main Street Grant.
The grant provides a community assistance in renovations of historic buildings on Main Street areas. The half million-dollar funding replaces unused space with housing units.
This is big news after the building collapsed last year and was ordered to be removed earlier this month.
Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said fixing the building will be a great addition to the downtown area.
“Main Street Batesville has been revived. 10 years ago, there was a big question mark. We had 70 percent of our buildings vacant and now, we are 95 percent occupied. With all the improvements, that we’ve had with historic Main Street, I think, these will be very sought-after units,” Elumbaugh said.
It has not been announced what the housing units will be priced at, but the bottom floor will be retail space.
If approved, the owner will still need to apply for a private loan to cover the entire project.
The United States Housing and Urban Development should make its decision by September of this year.
