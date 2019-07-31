Police: Thief stole $1,000 from bank in cash swap

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a man who went to a local bank to exchange larger bills for smaller ones instead pocketed $1,000 in stolen cash.
According to the initial incident report, Officer Susan Gray responded to Southern Bank, 2775 E. Nettleton Ave., on Tuesday afternoon.
One of the bank tellers said a man came into the bank with $2,900 in $100 bills, and said he wanted to swap it for $50 bills.
The teller told the suspect they didn’t keep that many $50 bills on hand and began counting out $20 bills.
As she broke the bills down, she made two stacks of $1,000 and placed them on the counter. The suspect then complained that he wanted $50 bills and she turned to get her supervisor.
It was during this time, according to the report, he picked up one of the $1,000 stacks then shoved into his pants pocket.
The teller told Gray she didn’t realize he had done this until after she had returned his original money and he was gone.
The suspect was described as 25- to 40-year-old Hispanic with medium length black, straight hair.
He weighed around 180 pounds and was about 5′8″ tall with a medium build.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-7867 (STOP).
