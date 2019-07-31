Railroad maintenance to require closure of Hwy. 49 in Cross County

FAIR OAKS, Ark. (KAIT) - Maintenance on a nearby railroad will require crews to close part of a busy highway.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) announced Wednesday that Union Pacific Railroad will close U.S. Highway 49 near Fair Oaks starting Saturday, Aug. 3.
The road, about .75 miles south of U.S. Highway 64, will be closed so they can perform railroad maintenance.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday and continue through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Traffic will be detoured around the area with signs and barrels.
Motorists are urged to use caution.
