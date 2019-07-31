16 Red Wolves selected to Phil Steele Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The countdowns continue for Arkansas State football. They’re 2 days away from fall camp and 31 days away from the season opener. The Red Wolves earned more preseason accolades as 16 players are on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Sun Belt Team.
Arkansas State on 2019 Phil Steele Preseason All-Sun Belt Team
1st Team
WR Kirk Merritt
DT Forrest Merrill
S Darreon Jackson
P Cody Grace
LS Seth Cottengim
2nd Team
RB Marcel Murray
WR Omar Bayless
WR Dahu Green
DE William Bradley-King,
DT Kevin Thurmon
CB Jerry Jacobs
3rd Team
TE Javonis Isaac
C Jacob Still,
LB Tajhea Chambers
S B.J. Edmonds
4th Team
OT Nour-Eddine Seidnaly
