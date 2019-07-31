16 Red Wolves selected to Phil Steele Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

By Chris Hudgison | July 31, 2019 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 3:50 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The countdowns continue for Arkansas State football. They’re 2 days away from fall camp and 31 days away from the season opener. The Red Wolves earned more preseason accolades as 16 players are on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Sun Belt Team.

Arkansas State on 2019 Phil Steele Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

1st Team

WR Kirk Merritt

DT Forrest Merrill

S Darreon Jackson

P Cody Grace

LS Seth Cottengim

2nd Team

RB Marcel Murray

WR Omar Bayless

WR Dahu Green

DE William Bradley-King,

DT Kevin Thurmon

CB Jerry Jacobs

3rd Team

TE Javonis Isaac

C Jacob Still,

LB Tajhea Chambers

S B.J. Edmonds

4th Team

OT Nour-Eddine Seidnaly

